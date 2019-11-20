|
KEARNEY, Sharon M. Of Pocasset, formerly of Westford, MA, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on November 17, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Francis (Frank) G. Kearney, Jr.
Sharon grew up outside of Columbus, Ohio, where she later attended The Ohio State University. She followed her passion and career in cosmetology, which took her to Savannah, Georgia, where she met Frank. She later enjoyed her work as a gemologist until her retirement.
Sharon loved living on the Cape, enjoying sunset walks, her flower gardens in bloom, and celebrating each day with cherished friends. She was a creative and passionate person who appreciated "every moment" in life, as well as shell fishing at the beach, coffee with a friend and entertaining. Most of all, she delighted in being present with loving her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her loving husband, Frank, of 57 years, Sharon is survived by four children; Denise Kearney Sater and husband Terry of Milwaukee, WI, Francis G. Kearney, III of Newburyport, MA, Michael C. Kearney and wife Kristina of Glastonbury, CT, Christopher T. Kearney and wife Amie of Boxford, MA; ten grandchildren, Lauren and Jacqueline Panos, Katherine Panos-Pavoloni, Frankie, IV, Olivia and Molly Rose Kearney, Brianna Kearney, and Lillian, Nolan and Ethan Kearney.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and a remarkable grandmother known as "Meme." She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
A Visitation will be held at the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 74 Algonquin Ave. (Rte 151), MASHPEE, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 3 Job's Fishing Rd., Mashpee, on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 11:00am. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, at 12:45pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , One Bulfinch Place, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02114 or Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, MDSC.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019