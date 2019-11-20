Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes
74 Algonquin Ave
Mashpee, MA 02649
(508) 477-4025
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes
74 Algonquin Ave
Mashpee, MA 02649
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
3 Job's Fishing Rd
Mashpee, MA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:45 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHARON KEARNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHARON M. KEARNEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHARON M. KEARNEY Obituary
KEARNEY, Sharon M. Of Pocasset, formerly of Westford, MA, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on November 17, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Francis (Frank) G. Kearney, Jr.

Sharon grew up outside of Columbus, Ohio, where she later attended The Ohio State University. She followed her passion and career in cosmetology, which took her to Savannah, Georgia, where she met Frank. She later enjoyed her work as a gemologist until her retirement.

Sharon loved living on the Cape, enjoying sunset walks, her flower gardens in bloom, and celebrating each day with cherished friends. She was a creative and passionate person who appreciated "every moment" in life, as well as shell fishing at the beach, coffee with a friend and entertaining. Most of all, she delighted in being present with loving her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her loving husband, Frank, of 57 years, Sharon is survived by four children; Denise Kearney Sater and husband Terry of Milwaukee, WI, Francis G. Kearney, III of Newburyport, MA, Michael C. Kearney and wife Kristina of Glastonbury, CT, Christopher T. Kearney and wife Amie of Boxford, MA; ten grandchildren, Lauren and Jacqueline Panos, Katherine Panos-Pavoloni, Frankie, IV, Olivia and Molly Rose Kearney, Brianna Kearney, and Lillian, Nolan and Ethan Kearney.

She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and a remarkable grandmother known as "Meme." She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

A Visitation will be held at the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 74 Algonquin Ave. (Rte 151), MASHPEE, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 3 Job's Fishing Rd., Mashpee, on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 11:00am. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, at 12:45pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , One Bulfinch Place, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02114 or Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, MDSC.org

For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHARON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -