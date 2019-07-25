|
NAWROCKI, Sharon Of West Roxbury, unexpectedly, July 21, 2019. Beloved daughter of Karen Perron and Martin Nawrocki. Loving sister of Angelina Nawrocki, Rosemarie Princiotta, Robert Princiotta, Christina Princiotta. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Sharon was the manager of the Dunkin Donuts on Spring St., West Roxbury. She was known for her hard work and friendly smile. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre Street, West Roxbury, Tuesday, July 30 at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours in the Holy Name Church, Monday, July 29 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For guestbook gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2019