Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for SHARON NAWROCKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHARON NAWROCKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHARON NAWROCKI Obituary
NAWROCKI, Sharon Of West Roxbury, unexpectedly, July 21, 2019. Beloved daughter of Karen Perron and Martin Nawrocki. Loving sister of Angelina Nawrocki, Rosemarie Princiotta, Robert Princiotta, Christina Princiotta. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Sharon was the manager of the Dunkin Donuts on Spring St., West Roxbury. She was known for her hard work and friendly smile. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre Street, West Roxbury, Tuesday, July 30 at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours in the Holy Name Church, Monday, July 29 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For guestbook gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHARON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now