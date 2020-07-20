|
|
HALLORAN, Shaun M. Of Tewksbury, July 13th. Son of Patty Macarelli and her husband Joe of Tewksbury and the late E. Brian Halloran. Brother of Justin Halloran of NJ and Michael Macarelli of Tewksbury. Shaun is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. Relatives and friends may visit at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading Line on Thursday, 5-7pm. At the request of the family, interment will be private. Due to current restrictions in place, there are limited amounts of guests allowed in the facility at one time. Masks are required and must be worn at all times. Staff will be on hand to assist guests as they arrive. cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home
and Cremation Service
North Reading
978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020