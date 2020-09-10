GRADY, Shawn Joseph Of Charlestown, MA, died at Mass General Hospital at the age of 50 on September 8, 2020. Shawn was the youngest child of Henry J. "Doc" Grady and the late Faith Buckley Grady of Natick, MA. In addition to his father, Shawn is survived by his siblings Scott (Janet) Grady of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Michele (Paul) Nardella of Billerica and Kim (Stephen) Carey of Natick. He is also survived by his 5 nephews and 3 nieces, Ryan, Drew, Jack Grady, Sarah, Caitlin, Emily, Christopher Carey and Nicholas Nardella.Shawn was born and raised in Natick and was a 1988 graduate of Natick High School, where he excelled in both football and baseball. Following graduation, Shawn did a post-graduate year at Phillips Andover Academy, where he also played football and baseball. Following his graduation from Phillips Andover in 1989, Shawn attended the American University in Washington, DC, where he majored in political science.During his college years Shawn became very interested in politics. His US Senate summer internship in Senator Ted Kennedy's office sparked a lifetime of political activism and service to others. Throughout his life, Shawn participated in many local, state and national political campaigns and he was always eager to engage in a friendly debate on the political issues of the day.Following his graduation from American University, Shawn joined the Peace Corps and served 4 years in a village outside the city of Bamako in the West African country of Mali. His years in the Peace Corps were some of the happiest of Shawn's life, as he truly made a difference in the lives of the poorest of the world's poor. Shawn continued to help his village for years by raising money for critically needed supplies.Shawn was a kind, gentle and an old soul. He loved reading, was a passionate writer, enjoyed history, had a working vocabulary second to none and was an avid Boston sports fan.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shawn's memory to The Pine Street Inn, ATTN: DEVO Department, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118.Due to current circumstances and for the safety of everyone, the family will hold a public Service at Glenwood Cemetery on Glenwood Street, Natick, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:30 AM. Please bring your own chair, and in accordance with state regulations and consideration of others, we ask that you please wear a mask. For guestbook, please visit