More Obituaries for SHAWN JEWER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHAWN M. JEWER

SHAWN M. JEWER Obituary
JEWER, Shawn M. Of Woburn, August 21st. Beloved son of William M. and the late Christine F. (Peary) Jewer. Loving brother of Corrine M. Bebezas and her husband Greg of Hamilton, Jennifer L. LoCicero and her husband David of Burlington, Jeffrey M. Jewer of Dracut, and Stacey A. Jewer and her partner Leo Gomez of Burlington. Adored uncle of Jakob and Samuel Bebezas, Isabella and Alyssa LoCicero, Conner, Bailey, Austin, Savannah, Monet, and Alanna Jewer. A Prayer Service will be held in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Friday, August 30th, at 5:45 p.m. Interment is private. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours on Friday, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m prior to the Service. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 28, 2019
