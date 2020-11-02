1/
SHAWN MICHAEL KOULOPOULOS
KOULOPOULOS, Shawn Michael Of Bellingham, formerly of Walpole, October 31, 2020, age 40. Loving father of Ryan Koulopoulos and Emily Koulopoulos, both of Walpole. Former husband and dear friend of Leanne Murphy of Walpole. Devoted son of Catherine (Pavento) Koulopoulos of Bellingham and the late Glenn Alan Koulopoulos. Brother of Craig Koulopoulos and his wife, Jen, of Danvers and Nathan Koulopoulos of Bellingham. Cherished uncle of Mia, Jane, and Annie. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Shawn's Life Celebration on Thursday from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. As a result of the ongoing and ever developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Shawn's family has decided that his service and interment in Terrace Hill Cemetery in Walpole will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
