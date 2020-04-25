|
HILLS, Shawn Nicholas "Nick" Age 31, of Greensboro NC, formerly of Woburn and Reading MA, passed away on April 22, 2020. Nick was a beautiful, brilliant, successful, kind, and generous man. He was beloved by so many and will be forever missed. His humor and kind spirit buoyed so many in his too-short life. The joy he brought his family and friends - and everyone he met in life - will forever be one of his great legacies. Nick was his sister Erika's first and best friend. He was her other half. Being 26 months apart in age, they grew up together and spent their lives as close as two siblings could be. Her love for him was profound, and her grief unimaginable. His family and especially his son Fox, were his world. His wife Kathryn and Fox loved him more than anything in the universe. Their family was a dream come true for all of them and that love will go on for eternity. Nick's beautiful son Fox, who with his mother Kathryn, will forever be the living, loving legacies to Nick's life. He worked as a Team Leader for Whole Foods Market Corporation, working his way to leadership from team member when he was 17 years old. His colleagues and customers alike, adored and respected him. Nick was the beloved grandson of Jerry & Nancy Hills of Salem, NH, husband of Kathryn Hills of Greensboro, NC, father of Fox Oliver of Greensboro, NC, son of Nancy Sullivan-Shener & Cemal Shener of Hot Springs, AR, and William Scott Hills of Danvers, MA, adored brother of Erika Citro (Dave Citro) of Everett, MA, much beloved uncle of Isabel & Abigail Citro of Everett, MA, nephew of Dennis Sullivan of Boston, MA, Margaret of Boston, MA and Shawn D. Hills of Danvers, MA. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Neil & Elizabeth Sullivan of Reading, MA. A private service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 in Greensboro, NC. A celebration of Nick's life will take place in the Fall of 2020 or Spring of 2021 in Boston. His ashes will be interred privately at sea in Nantucket, MA. Donations in Nick's memory can be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals https://www.aspca.org/
