GILES, Shawn T. Of Rowley, August 13, 2019. Beloved son of Mary E. (Florio) Giles of Waltham and the late Andrew F. Giles. Brother of Darlene M. Prendergast (William) of Brentwood, NH and Andrew F. Giles, Jr. (Patrice) of Lancaster. Uncle of Allison Prendergast, Stacey Giles and Andrew Giles, III. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends will honor and remember Shawn's Life by gathering to visit in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Tuesday, August 20th, at 10 a.m. where his Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial is private. Memorial donations may be made to the Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, MA 01776. For complete obituary, guest book and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019