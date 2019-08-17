Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHAWN GILES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHAWN T. GILES


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHAWN T. GILES Obituary
GILES, Shawn T. Of Rowley, August 13, 2019. Beloved son of Mary E. (Florio) Giles of Waltham and the late Andrew F. Giles. Brother of Darlene M. Prendergast (William) of Brentwood, NH and Andrew F. Giles, Jr. (Patrice) of Lancaster. Uncle of Allison Prendergast, Stacey Giles and Andrew Giles, III. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends will honor and remember Shawn's Life by gathering to visit in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Tuesday, August 20th, at 10 a.m. where his Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial is private. Memorial donations may be made to the Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, MA 01776. For complete obituary, guest book and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHAWN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now