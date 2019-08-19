|
|
McNEELY, Shawn W. In East Boston, unexpectedly, August 18, 2019. Beloved son of the late Jean T. (O'Brien) and Theodore "Ted" McNeely. Brother of James A. McNeely of Revere, Sheila Coviello and her husband Orlando of East Boston and the late Theodore "Teddy" McNeely. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Magrath Funeral Home, 325 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq.), EAST BOSTON, Thursday morning at 9. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, East Boston, at 10. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-8. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Indoor parking and entrance to funeral home available from 340 Bremen St. MagrathFuneralHome.com
View the online memorial for Shawn W. McNEELY
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019