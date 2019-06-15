Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
More Obituaries for SHAWN KICHTON
SHAWN WILLIAM KICHTON

SHAWN WILLIAM KICHTON Obituary
KICHTON, Shawn William Age 25, of Burlington, June 13. Cherished son of Suzan (Walsh) and Mark of Burlington. Loving brother of Brian of Burlington. Grandson of Barbara & Robert Walsh of Burlington, Ruth Kichton of Woburn and the late William Kichton. Nephew of Michael Walsh of Sutton, NH, Steven & Deborah Walsh of Burlington, Debbie & Alan Kirkwood of Westford, Bob & Kerry Walsh of Woburn, Donna & Louie Gentile of Nashua, NH, and Wayne & Karen Kichton of Wilmington. Also survived by many cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be private. Memorials in Shawn's name may be made to the Kidney Foundation, 209 West Central St., Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760 or kidney.org Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019
