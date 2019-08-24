|
|
CAIN, Sheila A. (Coughlin) Age 83, of Concord and Centerville, Aug. 23, 2019. Beloved wife for 58 years of the late Thomas L. "Duff" Cain who died in January of 2019. Mother of Maura E. of Centerville, Barry E. and wife Lynda of Framingham, Patrick T. of Kents Hill, Maine, Michael D. of Concord and the late Paul J. Proud grandmother of Brian, Megan, William (Will), James (Jed), John (Jack) and Lindsay. Visiting Hours Wed., August 28th from 4 to 8 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. Funeral Thurs., August 29th at 9:30 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019