WALSH, Sheila A. Of Waltham, formerly of Cambridge. Passed peacefully on February 29th, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John A. Walsh and Helen F. (Murphy). Loving sister of Brian "Duke" Walsh and his wife Claire of Milton, Patrick Walsh and his wife Pattie of Revere, Philip "Porkey" Walsh and his wife Marguerite of Clinton, Maureen "Mo" Morris and her husband Richard of Waltham, and the late John "Jocko" Walsh, Robert "Red" Walsh, Helen "Ginger" LeGros, T.J. Walsh, Barry Walsh, and Dennis Walsh. Also survived by her brother-in-law, David LeGros, sister-in-law, Eileen Gilfoyle, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass. Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE, on Wednesday, from 4-8pm. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, at 11am in St. Catherine's Church, 185 Summer St., Somerville. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to go directly to the church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sheila's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Fund, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 2, 2020