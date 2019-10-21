|
LYNE, Sheila Ann Known to her nieces and nephews as "Sheshe," passed away October 16 after a well-lived life. She was the youngest of six children born to Daniel J. Lyne and Susan O'Brien Lyne. She adored her siblings--Eugene, Daniel, Austin, Susan, and Kerry, all of whom predeceased her and whom she never stopped missing. They collectively were one of the great Boston Irish clans, their home on Beacon Street filled with friends, family, conversation and, naturally, song. Sheshe went to Dana Hall School and Wheaton College, and then on to the University of Geneva for a year of study, after which she returned to Boston to work before moving to Washington DC. She signed up for an intensive Italian language course at the University of Perugia, quickly becoming fluent. From there she went to Rome, where she worked for the wonderful Pope John the 23rd, arranging visits with him for foreign visitors. It was, by all accounts, a magical time in her life. From Rome, she moved to New York City, helping to manage special events for the Institute for International Education. She loved the blocks around her home at 68th and Madison and knew every restaurant and boutique in the neighborhood. She hosted many a niece and nephew to dinners and shopping sprees--something she had done throughout her life beginning with special weekends at the Plaza Hotel when each turned seven years old. Sheila returned to her Boston roots almost two decades ago to care for her treasured mother and she continued working—at the Kickham Law Offices and Catholic Charities. Sheshe was a knock-out. Funny and charming and with a wicked sense of humor. She was the aunt we could tell all our tales to. She was both conventional yet daring, a woman ahead of her time in many ways, aspiring to a life filled with experiences and new people. As much as she loved her family, she wanted to see the world beyond Boston. And because of that she was a role model for the next generation. Sheila will be missed by so many--nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, friends and admirers. Services are private but we will be raising a glass of campari and soda in her honor. She was loved. Donations may be made to Dana Hall School, The Susan M. Lyne Scholarship Fund, care of the Advancement Office, Dana Hall School, 45 Dana Rd., P.O. Box 9010, Wellesley, MA 02482. Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019