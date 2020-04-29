|
|
CERASUOLO, Sheila Anne (Banks) Age 82, of Saugus, died at home surrounded by her loving family, after a 4 year "adventure" with stage IV pancreatic cancer. Sheila fought through 69 rounds of chemotherapy treatment with strength and courage knowing she would not be cured, with the hope that her sacrifice could someday benefit her family and others. She was the devoted wife of the late John "Jack" Cerasuolo, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Melrose and a lifelong resident of Saugus, she was the daughter of the late Bruce and Annina "Ann" (Minichiello) Banks. She was a graduate of Saugus High School and Malden Business School. Sheila was employed by Mobil Oil Corporation for several years until she left to raise her three daughters. Together, Sheila and her husband Jack owned and operated Salt Marsh Garden Center in Saugus, working tirelessly over the next 33 years until their retirement. In addition to working full time, Sheila taught Camp Fire Girls and CCD at St. Margaret's Church in Saugus. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, The Italian Club at the Lynnfield Senior Center, "The Cultured Pearls" and the Saugus High School Class of 1955 Reunion Committee. She is survived by her three daughters, Barbara Cerasuolo and her husband George Wall of Winchester, Susan Wyatt and her husband Shawn of Saugus, and Anne Bowen and her husband Robert of Reading. "Nonni" leaves four grandchildren, Sarah, Anna and Maxwell Bowen of Reading and Benjamin Wall of Winchester. She also leaves one sister, Barbara Banks of Melrose, one sister-in-law, Jean Banks of Saugus, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Sheila was the sister of the late Bruce Banks of Saugus and was predeceased by her beloved baby daughter Ellen Cerasuolo. Sheila was a wonderful cook who loved hosting her family and friends. Along with her husband and friends she enjoyed traveling the world to exotic places, with trips to Europe, India, Egypt, Nepal and Morocco. The family wishes to thank all the staff at the Yawkey Center for Cancer Care with special thanks to Lawrence Blaszkowsky, MD, Melissa Woolwine, NP, Shelia O'Donoghue, RN, Laura Petrillo, MD, and her PCP Monique Tello, MD, without whose support and care she would not have been able to endure her journey. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of MA and the CDC, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Arrangements by the Solimine Funeral Home, LYNN. Relatives and friends are encouraged to leave a message of condolence for the family at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2020