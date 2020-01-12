|
ARONS, Sheila (formerly Lewinger, nee Schriber), passed away January 10, 2020 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL surrounded by family at age 79. She is survived by her loving husband of sixteen years, Bruce, her daughters Beth (Rick) Dyer and Eve, grandson Noah, sisters Dolly (Steven) Simmons, and Nikki (Midge) Pike, nieces Justine, Allison and Alex, nephews Darren and Judson and two grandnieces and two grandnephews. She was also a beloved stepmother to Dan (Sarah) Arons, Ted (Malka) Arons, Heather (Drew) McCarthy, Heidi (Brad) Rude and Kristen Semmler and beloved step grandmother to Jacob, Noah, Zev Tsvi, Rachel, Sorah, Samantha, Jack, Max, Hannah, Jack and Emmet. She was born in Dayton, Ohio in 1940, to Ervin and Ruth Schriber, received a BA from the University of Wisconsin, a Master's from Radcliff College and a Juris Doctorate from Boston College Law School, which she attended in her forties, one of just a few women her age in her graduating class. She started her own law firm, Lewinger, Mason & Duffy, and then broke out as a solo practitioner in Boston until she retired. She was a great gardener, golfer, cook and bridge player. She was a lover of art, opera, jazz and travel, and was very active in Jewish causes both here and in Israel throughout her life. Her strength, generosity, courage, philanthropy and love for her family is an inspiration and the legacy she leaves. She will be greatly missed. Funeral Services at Temple Reyim, 1860 Washington St., Newton, MA on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11 am. Interment at Sharon Memorial Park. Shiva at daughter Beth's home, 10 Terrace Avenue, Newton Highlands, Tuesday and Wednesday 5-8 pm. Donations in her memory may be made to Temple Reyim; Temple Beth David, Palm Beach Gardens; or Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation, Bethlehem, NH. www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 13, 2020