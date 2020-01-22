|
GARVAN, Sheila B. "Cecelia" (Fitzpatrick) Of Braintree, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on January 19, 2020 at the age of 60. Sheila was born in Leitrim, Ireland and later traveled to New York, before moving to Dorchester and settling in Braintree to raise her family. Sheila was a nurse manager and worked at Carney Hospital and Marian Manor for many years. Even when she wasn't at work, she was always taking care of others. Sheila loved the outdoors, taking care of her yard and garden and spending time at the beach. She cherished spending time with her family, taking walks and traveling back to Ireland. Sheila enjoyed watching evening sunsets at Sunset Lake. She was a kind, caring and selfless woman who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Beloved wife of Patrick "PJ" Garvan. Loving mother of Lisa Garvan and her fianc? Peter Tufts of Quincy and Kyle Garvan and his girlfriend Vanessa Valeri of Quincy. Dear daughter of the late Tommy and Mary (Power) Fitzpatrick. Devoted sister of Joseph Fitzpatrick and his wife Mary of CT, Patricia Kinsella, Terry Fitzpatrick, Peter Fitzpatrick and Veronica O'Donnell, all of Ireland. She was predeceased by her sister Mamie Byrd and her brother Tommy Fitzpatrick, Jr. Sheila is also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and all of her co-workers at Carney Hospital and Marian Manor. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, January 24th from 4:00 - 8:00 PM in the Cartwright - Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., BRAINTREE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25th, at 9:30 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., Braintree. Burial will be in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Sheila's name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020