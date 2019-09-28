|
ADLER, Sheila Chasen Passed away on the morning of September 27. She is survived by her husband Richard S. Adler, her three children. and five grandchildren. Graveside Services will take place at Mishkan Tefila Memorial Park, West Roxbury, October 2 at 2:45 pm. Visiting Hours: The family will be receiving visitors at the home of Susan and Barton Adler. For Shiva information go to Kingdavidmemorials.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019