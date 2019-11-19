|
|
GAROFALO, Sheila E. (Murray) Age 79, of Revere, Massachusetts, died peacefully at Massachusetts General Hospital on November 18, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Born July 23, 1940 in Roxbury, Massachusetts, she was predeceased by her parents, William and Mae (Bransfield) Murray of Roxbury, Massachusetts; her eight brothers; and her late husband of 39 years, Domenic "Buzzy" Garofalo, a retired Captain of the Revere Fire Department. Sheila is survived by her three loving sons and their spouses, Kenneth and Linda of Revere, Chris and Julie of Norwood, New Jersey, and Phillip and Kim of Lynnfield; her five adoring grandchildren, Matthew, Sean, Domenic, Nathan, and Sophia; and her caring brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ted and Elaine Dzik of Palm Harbor, Florida. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE on Thursday, November 21st from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral will be held for Sheila on Friday, November 22nd at 9:00 a.m. at the Buonfiglio Funeral Home, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass at Saint Anthony's Church in Revere. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the ALSAC/ at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For complete notice and guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019