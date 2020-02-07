|
BARTH, Sheila F. On February 2, 2020, Sheila (Lerman) Barth, age 78, of Beverly, MA, succumbed to complications from pneumonia and peacefully entered into rest surrounded by her loving family, her pride and joy. Sheila grew up in Portland, Maine and graduated with a degree in Education from Gorham State Teachers College. Following her career as an educator, Sheila spent decades in journalism as a reporter, feature writer, columnist, theater reviewer and critic. She was passionate about using her writing to keep local theater alive. Above all, her most cherished role was that of mother and "Nana." Her pride for her family was felt by everyone she knew. Sheila and her husband Richard were the true pillars of the family. Their love for each other was unending, unconditional and unwavering. Throughout their 56 years of marriage, they shared an unparalleled love, respect and admiration for one another. They were each other's strength. In life and in death, they remained completely connected. Their beautiful love story finished this chapter with the comfort that they will never grieve each other but instead enter their next chapter together. Sheila was loved by so many people. She was the devoted wife of Richard Barth, who passed away five days after Sheila; the proud mother of Lisa Wolowacki and her husband Bill, Elana Turchon and her husband Dennis, Gary Barth and his wife Michelle, and Sara Kelley and her husband Peter; adored Nana of Cameron and Jacob Wolowacki, Gisele Turchon, Jacquie and Jamie Barth, Eli and Anja Kelley; cherished daughter of the late Sara and Paul Lerman, loving sister of Ruth Cohen and the late Barbara Burd and Stuart Lerman; and the cherished aunt, cousin and friend of an infinite number of people her life touched significantly. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, February 9 at 1:30pm at Temple B'nai Abraham in Beverly, MA. Immediately following the Service will be interment at Newburyport Hebrew Cemetery, 10 Toll Rd., Salisbury, MA. After that time, the family welcomes any and all to convene and be in the comfort of others at Danversport Yacht Club, 161 Elliott St. in Danvers, between the hours of 5:00pm and 8:00pm. Additional Shiva information for the remainder of the mourning period will be communicated privately. In accordance with the traditions of the Jewish faith, and given her passion for teaching and nurturing, we ask that you please not send flowers. Instead, you may make a donation to an education-based charity in her name. In addition, to honor her memory, the family asks that everyone please conduct one intentional selfless act of kindness. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 10 Vinnin St., Salem, MA 01970 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2020