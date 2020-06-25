Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chadwick Funeral Service
235 Main Street
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
For more information about
SHEILA MITCHELL
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
West Part Cemetery
New London, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHEILA MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHEILA FAYE (MCCABE) MITCHELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHEILA FAYE (MCCABE) MITCHELL Obituary
MITCHELL, Sheila Faye (McCabe) Died peacefully at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, NH on June 22, 2020 at the age of 83. Sheila was born on May 14, 1937 in Boston, MA to James M. "Bim" McCabe and Ruth S. "Toot" (Winslow) McCabe. She graduated from Girls' Latin School in Boston, MA and later became a registered nurse through the Concord Hospital School of Nursing in Concord, NH, and held degrees from the University of New Hampshire and Colby-Sawyer College. She retired after 20 years at the Baird Health and Counseling Center at Colby-Sawyer College.

Sheila resided in New London, NH for over 40 years and was an active member of St. Andrew's Church. She was sharp-witted, caring, and a strong-minded, independent thinker. She loved the ocean, boating, swimming, kayaking, walking, and other outdoor activities, was an avid card player, and spent many summers at her cottage in Newagen, ME.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Donald J. Mitchell of New London NH, her children, Robert Soule and his wife Maura of Westwood, MA, Donald "DJ" Mitchell and his wife Carrie of Harrisonburg, VA, Peter Mitchell and his wife Denise of Newbury, NH, Julie Mitchell and her husband Keith Rendall of Wiscasset, ME, her siblings, Leita McKenna and her husband Paul of Franklin, MA and Sharon Currie and her husband Robert of Harwichport, MA, as well as ten grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

A Graveside Ceremony will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, July 1 at the West Part Cemetery in New London, NH. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the or to St. Andrew's Church in New London, NH. To sign an online guestbook, please visit

www.chadwickfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHEILA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -