MITCHELL, Sheila Faye (McCabe) Died peacefully at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, NH on June 22, 2020 at the age of 83. Sheila was born on May 14, 1937 in Boston, MA to James M. "Bim" McCabe and Ruth S. "Toot" (Winslow) McCabe. She graduated from Girls' Latin School in Boston, MA and later became a registered nurse through the Concord Hospital School of Nursing in Concord, NH, and held degrees from the University of New Hampshire and Colby-Sawyer College. She retired after 20 years at the Baird Health and Counseling Center at Colby-Sawyer College.
Sheila resided in New London, NH for over 40 years and was an active member of St. Andrew's Church. She was sharp-witted, caring, and a strong-minded, independent thinker. She loved the ocean, boating, swimming, kayaking, walking, and other outdoor activities, was an avid card player, and spent many summers at her cottage in Newagen, ME.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Donald J. Mitchell of New London NH, her children, Robert Soule and his wife Maura of Westwood, MA, Donald "DJ" Mitchell and his wife Carrie of Harrisonburg, VA, Peter Mitchell and his wife Denise of Newbury, NH, Julie Mitchell and her husband Keith Rendall of Wiscasset, ME, her siblings, Leita McKenna and her husband Paul of Franklin, MA and Sharon Currie and her husband Robert of Harwichport, MA, as well as ten grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
A Graveside Ceremony will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, July 1 at the West Part Cemetery in New London, NH. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the or to St. Andrew's Church in New London, NH. To sign an online guestbook, please visit
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2020