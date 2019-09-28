|
|
FINNIGAN, SISTER SHEILA In Worcester, Sept. 24, at age 88. With the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur for 71 years. Known for a time as Sister Marguerite Patrice. Born in Nashua, NH, daughter of the late Patrick J. and Margaret (Cotter) Finnigan. 1948 graduate of St. Patrick High School in Lowell, and 1962 graduate of Emmanuel College with a major of French and History. She later earned a Master's degree in French at Assumption College. Sister had a long ministry of service to her church and community, and as an educator in Notre Dame affiliated schools. She taught French at Bishop Stang H.S. in North Dartmouth, Bishop Fenwick H.S. in Peabody, and in Washington, D.C. She was also an assistant principal at St. Gregory H.S. in Dorchester and in Baltimore. She completed her career in education as principal at Keith Catholic High School in Lowell from 1985 to 1987. She was secretary at St. Mary School in Cambridge in the 1970s. She staffed the office of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in Rome from 1991 to 1992. She was a Pastoral Associate at St. Mark Church in Sutton and St. John the Evangelist Church in Clinton for many years before retiring. With her mastery of French, she did a great deal of translating over the years for the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She worked on international publications and translating at international meetings for her order. Sister leaves two brothers, Rev. John B. Finnigan, and Patrick J. Finnigan, Jr. and his wife Dorothy; two sisters, Martha Brooks and Margaret E. Finnigan; nieces, nephews, and her sisters in religion the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She was predeceased by a brother, E. Brian Finnigan. Calling Hours Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 2 p.m., at the Notre Dame du Lac Chapel, 555 Plantation St., Worcester. Funeral Mass to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019