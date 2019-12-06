|
|
HAWES, Sheila (Stone) Passed away surrounded by family in the comfort of her home in East Dennis, MA on December 5, 2019. She was the daughter of William P. Stone and Julia B. Stone, born in Scarsdale, NY on January 18, 1943 and survived by her husband Richard B. Hawes, Jr., daughters; Laura Ojemann and husband John Ojemann of Vero Beach, FL, Jennifer LaBrecque and husband Stephen LaBrecque of Franklin, MA, and grandchildren, Sarah Ojemann, Ava LaBrecque, Benjamin LaBrecque, and brother-in-law Allan Kennedy, husband of predeceased sister, Alison Kennedy. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., SOUTH YARMOUTH, MA followed by interment in Dennis Village Cemetery, Route 6A, Dennis, MA. Donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Sheila Hawes to support Dr. David Barbie's Lung Cancer Research Fund c/o of Patty Stewart Brent, Managing Director Principle and Major Gifts, Division of Philanthropy, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226. Hallett Funeral Home Inc. South Yarmouth, Massachusetts www.hallettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019