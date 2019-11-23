|
JONES, Sheila (Conlin) On the morning of October 26, 2019, Sheila passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 81. She is survived by her husband Lawrence (Larry) Jones, her children Thomas and David, daughters-in-law Sarah and Lonnie, grandchildren Tyler and Sydney, and siblings Mary Sullivan and Paul Conlin, both of Wellesley, MA. She was predeceased by her brother Patrick of Arcata, CA.
Sheila was born in Baltimore, MD, and when she was 12, her family moved to New England and settled in Newton Centre, MA. She attended Marywood College In Scranton, PA and the Harvard University Extension School. In 1961, Sheila, along with nine other women, became the first females to be awarded Bachelor's degrees from Harvard.
In the mid-70's, Sheila and her family moved to Vancouver, BC, Canada, where her husband taught in the Economics Department at the University of British Columbia. Sheila worked at many jobs, but became best known as a technical writer and editor. In 1980, she and Kathy Sayers formed International Wordsmiths, Inc., a firm that provided technical writing services for companies in a wide variety of industries. In the mid-1990's, Sheila became a Fellow of the Society For Technical Communication. She continued this work until the day of her death.
Sheila was widely known for her laugh, her cooking, her singing, and her generous spirit. Julia Child inspired her passion for cooking, and her singing ranged from Gregorian chant to jazz standards from many eras. Her favorite recipes were spread widely by the publication of her cookbook, entitled, "Sheila's Cooking." She felt that young kids would respond to bouncy jazz tunes, so she recorded a CD, "Swinging Tunes for Little Tykes."
Sheila was also a visual artist, producing many woodcuts and silk screens that can be found in homes around the world. Sheila was deeply loved by her family and the many friends she made over the years. She is sorely missed, and will continue to be for a long time. Services are to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) in Sheila's name would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019