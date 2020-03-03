|
|
LITTLE, Sheila (O'Malley) Of Canton, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020 in the Helenic Nursing Center at the age of 94.
Born on March 27, 1925 in Galway, Ireland, Sheila was born, raised and educated in Ireland. Sheila immigrated to the United States in 1949 and resided in the Dorchester section of Boston before moving to Canton in 1984.
Sheila was employed as a Hostess at the Algunquin Club in Boston for many years.
Family was the central focus of Sheila's life; she cherished the moments spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her spare time she enjoyed knitting, crocheting and making her famous Irish bread.
Sheila was predeceased by her beloved husband Bert Little.
She is survived by her devoted & loving children Mary C. Stokes and her husband Brian of Weymouth, Marguerite A. Stella and her husband Vern of Virginia Beach, VA, John R. Little and his wife Betty of N. Easton, Fran Zaremba and her husband Joeof Stoughton, and Joseph F. Little of Canton; her cherished grandchildren Michael, Denise, Jennifer, Adam, Christopher and Meghan; her adored great-grandchildren Ryan, Nolan, Samantha and Kaitlyn; and numerous nieces & nephews.
Visiting Hours in the Pushard Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON on Thursday, March 5th from 4-7 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday in St. John the Evangelist Church at 10 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 7524. Pushard Family Funeral Home
Canton 781-828-2929
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020