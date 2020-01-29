Boston Globe Obituaries
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Michael Church
543 Bridge Street
Lowell, MA
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
St. Mary Cemetery
90 River Road
Tewksbury, MA
SHEILA M. (QUIRK) BUGLER

SHEILA M. (QUIRK) BUGLER Obituary
BUGLER, Sheila M. (Quirk) In Boston, Jan. 25, surrounded by her loving family, Sheila M. (Quirk) Bugler, LPN, age 51, lifelong resident of Lowell recently residing at Hampton Beach, NH. Survived by her beloved husband, John Archie Bugler, loving children, Michael Dumas, Olivia Mak, Christopher and Danielle Bugler and Ryan Bugler, special grandson Liam Bugler, dear siblings, the Honorable Joseph and Laurie Quirk, William and Barbara Quirk, Patricia and Frederick Jewett, Daniel and Mary Jo Quirk, Margaret Shapiro, Maureen and John Sullivan, Kathleen Padazis, Martha Quirk, Michael and Kathleen Quirk. Her sister-in-law, Lisa Quirk, aunts, Donna Sherman and Marie Sherman, several nieces nephews and cousins. Her best treasured friend, Joseph Murphy and his family. She was predeceased by brothers John Quirk and Thomas Quirk. Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday morning, Feb. 1, from 8:30 until 10:30 AM at the McKenna--Oullette Funeral Home, 327 Hildreth St., LOWELL. Her Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 11 AM in St. Michael Church, 543 Bridge St., Lowell. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to: the RSD Foundation,1910 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33612. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home 327 Hildreth Street Lowell, MA 01850 www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020
