O'BRIEN, Sheila M. (McDERMOTT) Of Dorchester passed away peacefully at home on December 3, 2020. Beloved companion of Tom Wasiolek of Dorchester. Loving mother of Mary Catherine McLaughlin & her husband Michael of Dorchester, and Frankie O'Brien & his wife Miranda of Dorchester. Devoted grandmother of Aidagh, Michael, and Neave McLaughlin, and Teagan O'Brien. Caring sister of Joseph McDermott, Karen McHale, Joan McDermott, and the late William and Stephen McDermott. Also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends. Visiting hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Monday from 4-8pm. Due to the ongoing health crisis, facemasks and proper social distancing will be required. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Brendan's Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sheila may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 60 Walnut St., Wellesley, MA 02481. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions and expressions of sympathy,