SHEILA M. (WALDMAN) SACKS

SACKS, Sheila M. (Waldman) Of Newton, on July 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Aaron H. Sacks. Devoted mother of Donna Sacks, Joan Rosenthal (David), Nancy Dissinger, Cheryl Sacks O'Toole (John), and the late Jeffrey Sacks. Dear grandmother of Jaclyn, Masha, and Victor Rosenthal, Amanda and Alyssa Dissinger, and Matthew and Rebecca Sacks. Great-grandmother of Mason Michael Warner. Services at the Sharon Memorial Park Chapel, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Following Services, memorial observance will be held in the Community Room at The Towers, 250 Hammond Pond Parkway, South Building – 14th floor, Chestnut Hill, until 8:00 pm. Remembrances may be made to Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, 165 Captain's Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Directors - www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 13, 2019
