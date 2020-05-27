Boston Globe Obituaries
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
133 School St
Waltham, MA
View Map
SEGREVE, Sheila M. (Collagan) Of Worcester, formerly of Stow and Waltham. May 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William J. Segreve. Mother of Kathy M. LaRosee (William) of Sterling, William J. Segreve, Jr. of Wake Forest, NC, Thomas F. Segreve (Karen) of Canton, Judy A. Dennis (Paul) of Natick and Deborah J. Mazejka (Tim) of Shrewsbury. Sister of Robert Collagan (Marjorie) of Bolton and the late Walter Collagan. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 30th in St. Mary's Church, 133 School St., Waltham at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 or to JHC Hospice, 646 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2020
