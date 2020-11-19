1/1
SHEILA MARY FORD
1935 - 2020
FORD, Sheila Mary Age 85, entered eternal rest on November 17, 2020. She was born in Boston on October 10, 1935, the daughter of the late Bridget (Condon) and Clarence Eugene Ford of Boston. The oldest of four children – by about five minutes – she is survived by three siblings, her twin Patricia Slingsby of Rye, NH, Kathleen Ford of Rye, and Gene Ford of Gilford, NH. She is also survived by one nephew Richard Slingsby and his wife Jean of Manchester, NH, four nieces Susan MacFarlane and her husband Ray of Arizona, Donna Burge of Lynnfield, MA, Diane Little of Hampton, and Ellen Miller and her husband Jim of Hampton. She also leaves behind a great-niece, Kate Slingsby of Florida, and three great-nephews, Ryan Burge of Stoughton, MA, Andrew Slingsby of North Carolina, and Michael Miller of Hampton, as well as many cousins in Lynn, MA, New York and Mitchelstown, County Cork, Ireland, and many close friends in Camden. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother-in-law Richard O. Slingsby, and her great-nephew Christopher Burge. Funeral and Burial will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, HAMPTON, NH. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Sheila's complete obituary, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
