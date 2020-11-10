1/
SHEILA MARY (HAYES) TOOMEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHEILA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOOMEY, Sheila Mary (Hayes) Of Arlington, passed away on November 10th. Beloved wife of the late John David Toomey. Loving mother of Chris Toomey of Arlington, Peter Toomey and his wife Shellie of Greenville Tennessee, Matt Toomey of Arlington and Jonathan Toomey and his wife Karin of Groton. Dear grandmother of CJ, Sara, Casey, Kyle, Ashley, Alexa, Liam, and Abigail. Great-grandmother of Lincoln, Charlotte and Amelia. Sister of Kathleen (Hayes) and Robert Haran, Joseph Hayes and the late Marie Hayes, David Hayes, Earl Wagner and the late Patricia (Hayes) Wagner, and the late Richard and Felice (Hayes) O'Rourke. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and family. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON on Thursday from 4-7pm. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. A private Funeral Mass will be held in St. Agnes Church on Friday at 10 am. Live stream available at cparl.org. Burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Compassionate Care Hospice, 800 W. Cummings Park Suite 3100, Woburn, MA 01801. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved