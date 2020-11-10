TOOMEY, Sheila Mary (Hayes) Of Arlington, passed away on November 10th. Beloved wife of the late John David Toomey. Loving mother of Chris Toomey of Arlington, Peter Toomey and his wife Shellie of Greenville Tennessee, Matt Toomey of Arlington and Jonathan Toomey and his wife Karin of Groton. Dear grandmother of CJ, Sara, Casey, Kyle, Ashley, Alexa, Liam, and Abigail. Great-grandmother of Lincoln, Charlotte and Amelia. Sister of Kathleen (Hayes) and Robert Haran, Joseph Hayes and the late Marie Hayes, David Hayes, Earl Wagner and the late Patricia (Hayes) Wagner, and the late Richard and Felice (Hayes) O'Rourke. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and family. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON on Thursday from 4-7pm. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. A private Funeral Mass will be held in St. Agnes Church on Friday at 10 am. Live stream available at cparl.org
. Burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Compassionate Care Hospice, 800 W. Cummings Park Suite 3100, Woburn, MA 01801. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com
to view an online guestbook.