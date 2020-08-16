Boston Globe Obituaries
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
SHEILA (BARRY) MCDONOUGH

SHEILA (BARRY) MCDONOUGH Obituary
McDONOUGH, Sheila (Barry) Age 79, of Norwood, died August 13, 2020, of pulmonary fibrosis and CHF surrounded by her family. Sheila was a graduate of Boston City Hospital and a retired RN from Ross Common in West Roxbury. She was the devoted wife of the late Edward McDonough; beloved mother of Deborah McDonough, the late Sean McDonough, Mark McDonough, Kathleen McDonough, Michael McDonough, Kevin McDonough, and Ann Kelly, all of Norwood. Mother-in-law to the late Shawn Kelly. Cherished grandmother to Courtney Schick, Kaitlyn Kelly, Colleen Schick, Haley McDonough, Nicholas Kelly, and Matthew Schick. Cherished great-grandmother to Xavius Ciampa and Aurora Elmes. She was the beloved sister of the late Carol Casano and her late husband Ralph of Brockton, Thomas Barry and his wife Ann of South Weymouth, the late Kathleen Neimann and her husband Paul of Dorchester, and the aunt of several nieces and nephews. Sheila loved to read, watch her favorite tv shows, traveling with her siblings, and being a grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her many pets over the years, especially her Charlie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Services will be private. For online guestbook, please visit:

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 17, 2020
