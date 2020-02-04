|
CALLAGHAN, Sr. Sheila P. Devoted Sister of Notre Dame de Namur for sixty-three years, died peacefully, February 1st, after a brief illness, at the age of eighty-three. Beloved daughter of the late William and Julia (Lucey) Callaghan. Loving sister of William and John Callaghan of West Roxbury and the late Jeremiah Callaghan, his late wife Sandra Curtis. Very dear and special cousin of Maureen Walsh and her family of Hingham. Cherished aunt of Sheila Callaghan, her husband Kevin Scheeler of Wakefield and Kevin Callaghan, his wife Tawny of Marblehead. Adored great-aunt of Patrick, Kristen, Derrick, Dylan and Emma. Sr. Sheila is lovingly survived by many loving cousins, here and in Ireland, as well as numerous friends, colleagues and former students. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, February 8th in St. Barbara Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn at 10 a.m. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Family and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Friday, February 7th from 3-7p.m. in St. Barbara Church. Please, at Sr. Sheila's request, remembrances may be made in her honor to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149 or Winchester Hospital Cancer Center, 620 Washington St., Winchester, MA 01890. Arrangements under the direction of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., WOBURN, MA. www.lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020