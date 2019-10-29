|
|
McDONALD - KILLEEN, Sheila R. Age 51, of South Boston, has passed away suddenly on October 24, 2019 in her Hyde Park home. Sheila was born in Boston, MA on September 4th,1968 to Debra Keaney and the late Thomas McDonald. She worked briefly as a meter maid for the City of Boston before she married her husband, James Killeen. Sheila enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchild who was the light of her life. Her brother remembers her most as a caring and protective big sister. Sheila overcame many obstacles but always persevered with a kind heart and fighting spirit. Sheila is survived by her devoted and loving husband, James Killeen of Hyde Park, her daughter, Katelyn Degrandis of South Boston, and granddaughter, Mari Spring of South Boston. Her late grandmother, Muriel Keaney of South Boston, her mother Debra Keaney Scully of South Boston, her brother William O'Brien of South Boston and his daughter, Brielle O'Brien of Quincy. Her aunt, Maureen Favaloro and her husband John. Her close cousins, Angela Eastman and her husband, Paul and their children, Callie and Brooke of South Boston, Jillian Sullivan and her husband Scott of Weymouth. Jon Favaloro and his wife Annabelle and their daughter, Aviana, of Scottsdale, AZ. Sheila was also loved by many other cousins, extended family and friends. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Monica's Church in South Boston on Thursday, October 31 at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with her family from 10 – 11 am prior to the Mass. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. For guestbook condolences visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861
View the online memorial for Sheila R. McDONALD - KILLEEN
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019