Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
SHEILA R. PESSIN

SHEILA R. PESSIN Obituary
PESSIN, Sheila R. Of South Yarmouth, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 11 at 81 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Max & Elizabeth (Bloom) Tattlebaum. Beloved wife of Gerald Pessin. Loving mother of Richard Pessin & his late spouse Joe Martikke of Raynham and Leslie Borghetti & her boyfriend Robert Sherman of Wareham. Cherished grandmother of Brianna and Francesca Borghetti. Also survived by her dear granddogs Kugel and Timmy. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, on Tuesday, August 13 at 10AM. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, NE Chapter, 72 River Park St., Suite 202, Needham, MA 02494. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019
