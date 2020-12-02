KASHET, Shelby Of Tucson, AZ and Jamaica Plain, MA passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Tucson. Beloved husband of Judith Manelis and the late Eva Kashket. Devoted father to Julie E. Mackley of Acton, MA and Michael B. Kashket of New Rochelle, NY. Loving grandfather of Rebecca E. Mackley, Michael E. Mackley and Toby N. Kashket. Loving great-grandfather of Jacob I. Mackley. Services will be private. Interment at Temple Emanuel Memorial Park, Randolph. Remembrances in his memory may be made to any organization providing food assistance to those affected by the Pandemic. Levine Chapels, Brookline617-277-8300