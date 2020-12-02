1/
SHELBY KASHET
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHELBY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KASHET, Shelby Of Tucson, AZ and Jamaica Plain, MA passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Tucson. Beloved husband of Judith Manelis and the late Eva Kashket. Devoted father to Julie E. Mackley of Acton, MA and Michael B. Kashket of New Rochelle, NY. Loving grandfather of Rebecca E. Mackley, Michael E. Mackley and Toby N. Kashket. Loving great-grandfather of Jacob I. Mackley. Services will be private. Interment at Temple Emanuel Memorial Park, Randolph. Remembrances in his memory may be made to any organization providing food assistance to those affected by the Pandemic. Levine Chapels, Brookline

617-277-8300

www.levinechapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
6172778300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved