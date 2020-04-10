|
ANANIAN, Sheldon Of Watertown, formerly of Belmont, January 5, 1954 to April 5, 2020. Beloved son of the late Shahen and Rose (Marsoubian) Ananian. Devoted husband of Karen (Antaramian) Ananian. Loving father of Abby, Katy, and Sarah and bonus father to Candace Ananian, as well as Nick, Grant, and Cassie Gilbert. Brother of Valerie Narsasian and her husband Carl and Paulette Arakelian. A respected member of Mensa, Sheldon graduated from the Belmont Hill School and went on to major in Biochemistry at Tufts University, where he pitched for the baseball team and was a proud member of Phi Alpha Delta. Sheldon proceeded to graduate suma cum laude as editor and chief of The Law Review with a Juris Doctorate from Western New England Law School. A proud Armenian, excellent whistler, talented drummer, heavy metal fanatic, exceptional piluv maker, and degenerate New York Giants fan, Sheldon fought for and raised his three girls on his own. After working at a boutique law firm, he co-founded Ananian & Rodibaugh, LLC, where he specialized as a personal injury litigator. The family will have a Service and Celebration of Life at a future date, when it is safe and permitted to do so. Sheldon deeply touched the lives of so many. A word from his favorite song - "because I knew you, I have been changed for good" - Wicked. Funeral arrangements are private. Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, WATERTOWN.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020