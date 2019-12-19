|
BLUMENTHAL, Sheldon Of Ocala, FL, formerly of Sharon, MA. Entered into rest on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the age of 88. Born in Chelesa, MA, he was the son of the late Henry and Bessie (Smoller) Blumenthal. He is survived by his sister, Rosalyn Krivitsky and her husband Norman. Loving husband of the late Harriet (Gorewitz) Blumenthal. Devoted father of Faye Somers and her husband Ken, the late Deborah Kelly and her surviving husband Mike, Amy Jasinski and her husband Dave, and Harvey Blumenthal and his wife Fran. Cherished grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Sheldon served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and saw frontline action as a radio operator. He was a Boston sports enthusiast and took great joy in gardening. His former home on Laurel Road in Sharon was an outdoor greenhouse reflecting the fruits of his labors. Sheldon spent many years living in Ocala, Florida where he had numerous friends, including in particular, Dorothea Ott. He subsequently moved to the Marion Woods Community, where he was held in warm regard by the staff and other residents alike. Normally chatty and frequently opinionated, you always knew what Sheldon thought about something, and if you disagreed, Sheldon never hesitated to help you see the wisdom of his position. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Sunday, December 22nd at 11AM, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance will be at the home of Mike Kelly on Sunday following burial. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sheldon may be made to the . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019