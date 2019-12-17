|
JAFFE, Sheldon Age 90, of Boynton Beach, Florida, formerly of Beverly, died peacefully on December 13, 2019. Born in New York City, Sheldon was the eldest son of Ruth (Frank) Jaffe and Jack Jaffe. Raised and educated in New York, Sheldon attended the New York school system and graduated from the City College of New York with a B.A. in Business Administration. Sheldon was employed at Jaffe Press in New York before relocating with his young family to Beverly, where he was a co-owner of Friend Lumber Company until his retirement in 1995. Sheldon was the beloved husband of Carolyn Jaffe for forty years and the late Dorothy (London) Jaffe for 24 years. Sheldon was the devoted father of Mark Jaffe (Marcia Glassman-Jaffe) of Prides Crossing, Sherri Lagana (Frank) of Rye, NH, and Bonna Terban of Tyngsboro; grandfather of Dan Lagana (Emily Kapnek), Marisa Gelfand (Justin), Rachel Kotlyar (David), Mallory Sorkin (Robert), and Morgan Jaffe; great-grandfather of Oskar, Guy, Chase, Aria, Dylan, and Ian. He is also survived by his treasured brother Edward Jaffe (Lydia) of Boynton Beach, Florida. Sheldon also leaves nieces, nephews and dear friends. Sheldon will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Services were held privately. The family cordially invites all friends, relatives and colleagues to express their condolences on Thursday, December 19th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Peabody Marriott, 8A Centennial Drive, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Children's Heart Foundation, 5 Revere Drive, One Northbrook Place, Suite 200, Northbrook, IL 60062 or via childrensheartfoundation.org For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019