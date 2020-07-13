Boston Globe Obituaries
SHELDON STONE

SHELDON STONE Obituary
STONE, Sheldon Sheldon Stone – of Swampscott, entered into rest on July 9, 2020 at the age of 85. He was the beloved husband of the late Elaine (Zablatsky) Stone for 51 years before her passing in 2018. Devoted father of Eric Stone and his wife Gisela of Swampscott and Gregory Stone of Miami, FL; her cherished grandchildren, Aaron, Jillian and Courtney Stone; a sister, Irene Gilberg; a brother, Bernard Stone; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law Sharon Talbot, as well as two brother-in-laws Seymour Zablatsky and Gerald Talbot. Dear son of (the late) Sheldon M. and Gertrude Stone. He grew up in Chelsea MA, graduated from Chelsea High School. He was a Real Estate developer for many years before his retirement in 2007. He cherished his time spent with family, friends, and respected colleagues & clients. Visiting Hours: Due to regulation imposed by the Coronavirus Pandemic a private graveside service was held at Ahavath Achim Anshe Sfard, Lynn, MA. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2020
