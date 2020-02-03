|
|
PLADSEN, Shelly-Allison Of New Bedford, MA, died unexpectedly January 22, 2020. She was 62 years old. Shelly was a CNA and worked in the home health care field. She was very happy to work with individuals who needed care and assist in improving their quality of life. She is survived by her children, brothers, sisters and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 AM in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1360 Highland Ave., Needham, MA. Family and friends will be welcomed at the church prior to Mass beginning at 11 AM. No flowers please. In lieu of flowers, Shelly-Allison supported was Mercy Meals & More, PO Box 40515, New Bedford, MA 07444. Donations in her name may be made to this charity or a . To share a memory of Shelly-Allison, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020