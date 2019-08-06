Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
151 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2900
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
151 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
SHEPARD L. BRANDT

SHEPARD L. BRANDT Obituary
BRANDT, Shepard L. Of Morristown, NJ, formerly of Chelsea, Revere and Nashua, NH on Sunday, August 4th, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ina Edith (Goldblatt) Brandt. Devoted father of Phillip Brandt and wife Beatriz Brandt of Morristown, NJ. Loving son of the late Irving Brandt and Naomi (Kasson) Brandt. Dear brother of Rosalind H. Finkelstein of Framingham and the late Donald Brandt and the late Myer Brandt. Loving grandfather of Michael Harris Brandt and wife Chrissy and Ryan Nicholas Brandt. Great-grandfather of Kevin Brandt. Services at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Avenue, Cary Sq., CHELSEA, MA on Thursday, August 8th, 2019 at 12 noon. Interment in Agudath Sholom Cemetery, Everett, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shepard's memory may be made to the - PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guest book and directions. Torf Funeral Service Chelsea, MA 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019
