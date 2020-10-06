1/1
SHEPPARD C. MANIFF
MANIFF, Sheppard C. Shep passed peacefully in his sleep at the age of 101 in his home in Delray Beach, FL. He was born in 1919 to Morris and Ida Maniff in Leominster, MA. He served in the Army during WWII, graduated from Suffolk Law School, was a retired Revere, MA Police Detective and had a successful insurance agency in Chelsea, MA. He had a long retirement in Florida where he spent his time as his condo association's president and golf club's webmaster, as well as playing thousands of rounds of golf with his friends. He was the devoted and loving husband of Gloria Maniff (d. 2007) and their children Esther Maniff Altman and her husband Lenny of Boynton Beach, FL, and Maury Maniff and his wife Susan of Roslyn, NY, and adoring "Papa" to his grandchildren Michael Altman and wife Shira, Tracy Altman Simpson and husband Jon, Jesse Maniff, Jonathan Maniff and wife Bari, and "G-Papa" to his great-grandchildren, Lucy, Max, Spencer, Jake, Lola and Drew. Shep was preceded in death by his brothers Albert and Herman and his sister Lillian. Donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association to help eradicate the disease that took the life of his beloved Gloria. All Services are private.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
