MELITO, Sheri A. (Burke) of Arlington, May 17th. Beloved wife of Michael Melito of Melrose. Devoted mother of Jacquelyn and Regina Melito. Cherished daughter of Joseph and Carolyn (Bennett) Burke. Dear sister of Joe Burke and his wife Katie of Haverhill, and Paul Burke and his wife Paula of Burlington. Caring aunt of 6 nieces and nephews. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, on Friday, May 24th, at 7:30 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with the family from 4-8 PM. Interment will be private. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019