|
|
STARR, Sherman H. Of Weston, son of the late Doris and Max Starr, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 22 in the comfort of his home. He was survived by his beloved wife Ellie Starr, his four loving children, Sandy Starr and his wife Raine Figueroa of Cambridge, Tony Starr and his wife Kathy Starr of Newton, Julie Starr-Duker and her husband Jay Duker of Newton, Dinny Starr and her husband Alan Gordon of Newton, his 14 grandchildren and spouses: Jake and Claire, Jason and Leslie, Bear and Becca, Bradley, Sierra, Sam and Colette, Tyler, Emma, Jacquie, Elly, Clayton, Ryder, Cameron and Piper and 5 great grandchildren: Grace, Leo, James, Jack and Lily; and Ellie's children: Michael and Marci, Rachael and Ian, Eric and Annie, Susie and Dana, and their families. Sherman was born in Boston, attended the Runkle School in Brookline and Brookline High School. He was a graduate of Harvard College, class of 1946, Harvard Business School and Boston University School of Business Administration. Along with being involved in many Harvard related activities, Sherman served as the permanent class treasurer for the class of 1946. Sherman's college years were interrupted for 2 years by World War II, where he served with distinction as a sergeant in France and Belgium. On his return from the war, Sherman completed his education, earning his MBA and CPA certificate. He joined the accounting firm Starr, Finer, Starr, LLP, founded by his father. There, Sherman served as the managing director for decades. Sherman was a past Chairman of the Massachusetts Board of Public Accountancy. Sherman had a long and distinguished history of community service and philanthropy. He served as President of Combined Jewish Philanthropies, Member of the Board of Directors of CJP, Director of American Jewish Committee, Co-Chair of United Jewish Annual Appeal, as well as supporting numerous other local, national and international causes. Sherman was a founding member of Temple Isaiah in Lexington and a longtime member of Temple Beth Elohim in Wellesley. He was a member of Belmont Country Club, playing golf, enjoying lobster nights with family and friends, and celebrating many happy occasions at the club. Sherman was a devoted Boston sports fan, he especially enjoyed watching the Red Sox, Patriots and Harvard football and hockey games. Sherman lived his life to the fullest and was a much sought-after advisor and friend. He will be greatly missed. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to: Combined Jewish Philanthropies or to the Tufts University School of Medicine. www.brezniakfd.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020