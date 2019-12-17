Boston Globe Obituaries
SHERRY ANN LORETT


1944 - 2019
SHERRY ANN LORETT Obituary
LORETT, Sherry Ann Of Wrentham, formerly of Medfield, daughter of the late Ernest B. Lorett and Barbara T. Britton Lorett, passed peacefully on December 16, 2019. Born on May 6th, 1944, she was a real Taurus through and through. Sherry was the mother to five children: Marci Odams, Leah Daddario, Darren Becker, Carlo DelBene and Rhianna DelBene. Sherry was a smart, warm, kind-hearted, wonderful nurse for over thirty years. It fit her. A ferocious champion of children, she loved babies, had the patience of a saint, and took care of oh so many, both within the family and outside. She would sit and read as many books and play as many games as any child who engaged her would want. She was an avid reader, and an uncanny keeper of all facts, often surprising those around her with her intimate knowledge of all trivia. A lifelong seeker of all things, she was a religion dabbler - she tried all of them! Truly a trendsetter before her time, she was hip, funny, artistic, and generous in spirit and grace. She loved to garden and had one wherever she lived. After a long, arduous, and courageous battle with cancer, she passed peacefully, with grace, at her home, surrounded by friends and family. She leaves behind her children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be so missed. See you at the beach, Mamie. We love you. Services to be held at a later date. To send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019
