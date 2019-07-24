|
GARDNER, Sheryl L. Of Foxborough, formerly of Walpole, July 23, 2019, age 51. Beloved fiancé of Gordy Mullen. Devoted daughter of the late Kenneth R. and Joyce E. (Johnson) Gardner. Loving sister of David K. Gardner and his wife, Ellyn, of Aurora, Colorado and Dawn M. Flemings of Tampa, Florida. Cherished aunt of Bryan Flemings of Tampa, Florida. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for Sheri's Life Celebration on Friday from 6 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. Funeral Services and interment will be private at the request of Sheri's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels America, 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 1004, Arlington, VA 22202. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 25, 2019