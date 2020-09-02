1/
1935 - 2020-08-25
ASANO, Shintaro Inventor and Entrepreneur, MIT150 Honoree Of Portsmouth. Shintaro Asano, 85, passed away peacefully in his home on August 25, 2020 with his children by his side. Born February 27, 1935 in Tokyo, Japan, Shintaro was preceded in death by his parents Kensabaro and Aiko Asano, his brother Jiro, and his wife of 32 years, Belinda Briggs Asano. He is survived by his children Douglas (Alexandra) Asano, Evan Asano, Claudia (Brandon) Barcomb, and Matthew (Trilby) Asano and his seven granddaughters. A Fulbright Scholar who immigrated to the United States to do his graduate work at MIT, Shintaro was an inventor and entrepreneur specializing in electronics manufacturing. In 2011, the Boston Globe recognized him and his invention of the fax machine as one of MIT's most important contributions to society in their MIT150 feature celebrating the school's sesquicentennial. A private Memorial Service was held. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to New Castle (NH) Historical Society, Friends of Harvard Women's Ice Hockey, or the Jimmy Fund.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
