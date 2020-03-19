|
BIRD, Shirin (Heinrichs) Of Bedford, formerly of Lexington, died March 6, 2020. Survived by her loving children, Patricia Waters and her husband Richard of Concord and David Bird of Nashua, NH, her cherished grandchildren, Andrew, Emily, Matthew and Alec Waters and her sister Mary Garner. Predeceased by her husband, Frederick Bird and brother, Waldo H. Heinrichs. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to The Carleton-Willard Village Employee Appreciation Fund, 100 Old Billerica Rd., Bedford, MA 01730. For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020