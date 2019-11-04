|
CHAPSKI, Shirley A. Of Roslindale, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry Chapski. Loving mother of Irene Chapski of Roslindale, Joyce Murray and her husband Bob of Scituate, Alan Chapski of Norfolk, and Robert Chapski and his husband Doug Murphy of Dorchester. Grandmother of Roxine Chapski, Brenton Chapski, Katie Murray, Jeff Murray, and Greg Murray. Great-grandmother of Carter Elise Chapski. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Thursday, November 7th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Service at the Roslindale Congregational Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Wednesday 4-8pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment MA National Cemetery, Bourne at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to , 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019