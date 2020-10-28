1/1
SHIRLEY A. DEROMA
1938 - 2020
DeROMA, Shirley A. Age 82 of Doylestown, PA, formerly of West Roxbury, MA, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles DeRoma. She was the CEO of the DeRoma Bros. Corp. of Boston from 1946-2000. She was a longtime member of The Sons of Italy in West Roxbury, MA: where she enjoyed her role of President for many years. Mother of: Tracy DeRoma, grandson Tyler Furgeron of Walpole, MA; Charles DeRoma, Jr. his wife Shannon and 2 children Remy and Sydny of Doylestown, PA. Daughter of Dorothy Sarro of Dedham and Herbert Brown of NB, Canada; Sisters, Lorna McLiesh and Bonnie Lowe of Norwood, MA. Shirley will be missed by her family, friends, neighbors and acquaintances In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Family Autism center Westwood MA. Funeral service and interment private.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
